 Madhya Pradesh: Three Held For Committing Robbery In Lalitpur
Madhya Pradesh: Three Held For Committing Robbery In Lalitpur

The police began to inquire into the case after the house owner Sachin Jain lodged a complaint at Surveillance police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers who entered a house in Sardarpura area in the city at noon on July 22 and made off with cash and ornaments.

The culprits were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, said superintendent of police Abhishek Kumar Agarwal at a press conference.

The criminals were identified as Anand Shrivas (24), Basu (20) and LalaramBasor (21).

They were arrested from Parmau Mafi trisection. The police also recovered a country-made gun, a few cartridges a knife and a mobile phone from their possession.

The accused were sent to jail, Agarwal said.

