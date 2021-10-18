Madhya Pradesh: Three Haryana men arrested for thefts at SBI ATMs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber cell arrested three persons for defrauding banks by withdrawing cash from State Bank of India ATMs in the state capital. They would insert a thin steel plate in the cash dispensing machine for withdrawing money, cyber cell police said on Monday.

Police said accused have stolen over Rs 10 lakh so far and they may be involved in more loots. The accused have been identified as Arif, Shahrukh and Manish, all residents of Palwal in Haryana. They were active in Bhopal for past three years, said police.

Police will also send a notice to SBI management for their fault in delayed detection of frauds and also for lack of proper security at ATMs.

The accused would withdraw currency notes and leave rest of the cash in the machine after inserting the plate. The sensors in ATM machine would misread the withdrawn cash as retracted cash. They would repeat the procedure several times. As machine would read it a failed transaction, the amount withdrawn was also credited in the account concerned, which caused loss.

The bank management would lodge complaint after their weekly audit. But by that time, accused would leave the city. Superintendent of Police (south) Sai Krishna said the accused would target ATMs with poor security arrangements. The metal sheet would fiddle the cash dispensing tray. The accused would withdraw few currency notes and leave few notes inside. Those notes would be retracted and was sensed as a failed transaction.

They parked bike at railway station in Bhopal. They would leave Bhopal after committing theft and return after some interval.

