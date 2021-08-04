Madhya Pradesh: Three die, six sustain injuries in car-truck collision

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths died and six sustained injuries in a car-truck collision in Sihora, Sagar district, on Tuesday night, the police said.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a hospital. There were nine passengers in the car. Three died on the spot.

They were the residents of the Rehli region and identified as Yogendra Singh Thakur and Arpit Thakur and Shubham Sahu.

The police said that the accident occurred when the nine friends were returning home after visiting Mahakaal temple in Ujjain.

As they reached Sihora on the Sagar-Rahatgarh road their car collided with the truck. Three died on the spot and six sustained severe injuries.