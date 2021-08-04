Madhya Pradesh: Woman commits suicide with seven-month old daughter

Chhindwada (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman committed suicide along with her seven-month-old daughter by jumping into a well in Chaugan village of Chhindwara.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and began an investigation into the case. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

The police station in charge, Dharmendra Kusram, said that the woman Sushila was sleeping with her daughter Kajal after having dinner with the family on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, when the family members saw the door of the house open, they did not find Sushila and Kajal on the bed. The family members started searching for them.

The bodies of Sushila and Kajal were found in a well near the house, Kusram added. According to the preliminary investigation, Sushila was married to Brajesh Yaduvanshi three years ago.

After Sushila had a baby, her husband started working outside. Some neighbours said that Sushila and her husband had disputes.

This may have been the reason for her taking the extreme step, the police said.