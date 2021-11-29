Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for cheating e-commerce firm

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly cheating an e-commerce firm by replacing the original AirPods of a reputed company with duplicate ones and returning them after cancelling the online order, police said on Sunday.

A former employee of the firm was also involved in the crime, according to the police.

"Three men were arrested on Saturday for changing the original AirPods of Apple company with duplicate ones which they returned after cancelling the order booked online on Flipkart,'' City Superintendent of Police (Gohalpur) Akhilesh Gaur told PTI.

At least 19 original AirPods sets were seized from a mobile shop in the city, he said.

A complaint was lodged by Flipkart manager VS Solanki against Ankit Raikwar who had delivered consignments of AirPods to a customer, he said.

On the interrogation, Raikwar revealed the involvement of Flipkart's ex-employee Shubham Mishra and mobile shop owner Kailash Aswani, he said.

He said Mishra had ordered AirPods of Apple company online multiple times.

"Mishra used to replace the original AirPods with duplicate ones and cancel the order. He used to hand over the consignment to Raikwar who sold them to Kailash Aswani," the city SP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

