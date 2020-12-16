Madhya Pradesh: Those protesting farm laws are middlemen, says state agriculture minister Kamal Patel

Bhopal: State agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Wednesday claimed those protesting against Centre's three new farm laws are "middlemen" and not real farmers.

Patel asserted that the new farm rules will give cultivators the real price for their produce and an opportunity to trade, export, and set up food processing units and warehouses.

Till now, middlemen used to buy crops of farmers at very low prices and sell them to end users at 10 times higher rates by grading the purchase as per the quality of crop, Patel said.

"As the three new laws have hit hard the middlemen, who have captured the entire market and given donations to political parties, they are agitating on the issue and demanding their rollback," the minister claimed.

"As these laws are hitting hard the middlemen, who were associated with one party or the other, they are agitating on the issue. They are not real farmers," he added.

The new farm laws are totally for the benefit of farmers and give them the facility to get loans against their properties and lands, he said.

"With these laws, the cultivators have a big opportunity to produce, trade, export and set up food processing units and warehouses to enhance their incomes," the minister said.

The new laws will give farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to the end user, bypassing the middlemen, he said.