Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Break ATM, Make Off With ₹11L In Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves made off with Rs 11 lakh by breaking an ATM of the State Bank of India near Garra Chowk, nearly three kilometers away from the Balaghat district headquarters in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

Before committing the crime, the thieves cut off the wire of the CCTV camera installed at the ATM. But in the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the areas near the ATM, a man with some equipment was seen entering the room where the ATM was kept.

Additional superintendent of police Vijay Dabar said that the incident took place in the area that comes under Waraseoni police station. The police have begun to search for the thieves, he said. A few months ago, an ATM was broken and money taken out from it.

The bank deployed a night guard at the ATM centre, but he left for home, so the thief taking advantage of it, broke it. Money was put in the machine only on Sunday.

When the guard returned in the morning and saw the ATM machine broken, he informed the bank manager. When the police got the information, they reached the spot and began to probe the case.