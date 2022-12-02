Madhya Pradesh: There should be no black spot on roads, says Collector Deepak Arya

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials that streetlight in Smart City should be arranged such a way that there is no black spot on the roads, as providing proper streetlights is the responsibility of the administration.

The lights should be sustainable, Arya said. He issued the directives to chief executive officer of Smart City Chandra Shekhar Shukla at a meeting held to review the projects going on under Smart City.

He reviewed elevated corridor, city governance centre, eight zonal facility centres, smart roads, road phase1, phase-2, Transport Nagar and old age homes. He directed the officials to speed up the work.

He told the officials to increase manpower and machinery to complete the work of phase-2 and phase-3 of the roads.

One side of the busy roads should be divided into two ways and one side should be blocked to complete the work which should be finished as quickly as possible, he said.

When the work is over and that side of the road is open, work for the other should be started, Arya said, adding that parking and landscaping of the place outside the collectorate should be completed.

Besides the collector and the CEO, engineers of Smart City project and others were present at the meeting.

Training session for public reps begins

A training session for public representatives was held at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) office on Thursday. District Panchayat chairman Heera Singh presided over the inaugural session of the training camp. General secretary of the BJP Manish Guru presided over the third session.

