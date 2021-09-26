Madhya Pradesh: ‘There is no need for other vaccines, says state immunisation officer

BHOPAL: Poor internet facility has always posed problems for vaccination team in the state. National Health Mission (NHM) team has to switch over to off-line mode while carrying on inoculation in remote areas. Team has to burn midnight oil for uploading details after completion of vaccination by 5 pm.

At present, NHM is busy chalking out strategies as vaccination mega drive-4 is to be held on September 27 with an objective to complete 100 per cent first dose inoculation against Covid in the state.

More than 6 crore people have been vaccinated so after vaccination started in state on January 16, 2021. State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla talked to Free Press in this regard. Excerpts

What are challenges you faced during vaccination in state?

There were number of teething problems. Major problem was non-availability of internet facilities at vaccination centres. We had to face it as we had to upload details simultaneously. Absence of internet at vaccination centres is challenge. Reorientation of staff, ensuring facilities at vaccination centres are other major challenges.

How did you cope with challenges like non-availability of internet in remote areas?

We had to switch over to off-line mode. After that, we uploaded details online. So, we had to work till midnight even after finishing vaccination by 5 pm. Now, we take information on telephone. In remote areas, we had to administer doses in torch light or head light of mobile vans.

When will vaccines like Sputnik, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna be available full-fledged in state?

There is no need of other vaccines. Two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - are more than sufficient for inoculation in the state. We have zero-target. It means whatever we get, we have to utilise all.

What is plan for second dose in MP?

There will be separate plan for second dose. Right now, we are totally dedicated to achieving first dose target.

