Madhya Pradesh: Theme of G-20 is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, says Joint secretary of the ministry of cultural, government of India, Lily Pandey

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the district cultural executive committee of G-20 is being held from Wednesday to Saturday.

The theme of G-20 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumvakam” (One world, one family). Joint secretary of the ministry of cultural, government of India, Lily Pandey, made the statement at a press conference on the premises of the collectorate on Tuesday.

The G-20 cultural track of India is based on “Culture for Life.” Pandey said that as many as 125 members of G-20 countries would take part in the meeting.

There will be four conferences of the cultural executive committee. The first meeting will be held in Khajuraho, the second in Bhubaneswar, the third in Hampi and fourth in Varanasi, Pandey said.

According to her, an exhibition is being held on the first day of the conference on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar and Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate the event, she said.

The theme of the exhibition being held in Khajuraho is “Sanskritik Sampada ka Sanrakshan and Bahali” (conservation and restoration of cultural properties”

The exhibition will be open to the public from February 25 to 28. The main attraction at the exhibition will be the statues brought from foreign countries.

Besides the Khajuraho dance festival, other functions are being held for the delegates of G-20 members, Pandey said.

The other cultural events will be presented by the Maihar Bank and violin brothers.

The G-20 members will visit the cluster of temples lying on the western side. All those temples belong to the World Heritage Site of UNESCO.

On the last day of their stay, the G-20 guests will visit Panna Tiger Reserve.

Baredi and Rai dances of Bundelkhand will be presented before the guests, she said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)