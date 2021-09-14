Madhya Pradesh: ‘The Expert Shots’ to be held at Minto Hall, Anurag Basu to join bid for film-friendly tourism

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Tourism department is going to organise a one-day workshop and interactive session ‘The Expert Shots’ at Minto Hall on Wednesday from 11am to prepare talented and skilled people related to cinema. It is a new initiative of the department to make tourism film-friendly in the state.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Usha Thakur will inaugurate the event. In the program, famous directors, actors and film experts of cinema will make the film-related students aware of the nuances of film making as well as solve their curiosities.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the one-day session will be addressed by renowned filmmaker-director Anurag Basu, Raj Shandilya, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Director (MPSD) Alok Chatterjee and Shivankit Singh Parihar.

Interested students and artists associated with film and theater can apply online on the tourism department's website tourism.mp.gov.in. A limited number of registered students will be admitted to the program.

Shukla said that the aim of the workshop is to provide an opportunity to the students related to film making to learn the nuances of the skills of the established artists of the world of cinema and to solve their curiosities and questions related to cinema.

