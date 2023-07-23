Madhya Pradesh: The Cataract Disease Was Diagnosed In As Many As 47 Patients In The Camp, Who Were Referred To The Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital For Treatment

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewa Sadan eye hospital and the Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti jointly organised a free-of-cost eye check-up camp at the Bhopal railway station on Sunday. The camp witnessed the footfall of a total of 219 patients, whose eye-check-ups were conducted.

State secretary scout Rajesh Prasad Mishra marked the commencement of the camp by lighting the lamps and garlanding the portraits of Sant Hirdaram and Goddess Saraswati.

Cataract was diagnosed in as many as 47 patients out of 219 of them, who were then referred to the Sewa Sadan eye hospital for treatment. The cataract surgeries of all such ailing persons shall be performed at the hospital on Monday. Among the persons in whom the cataract was diagnosed, 18 were males and 29 were females.

The camp was also open for the poor slumdwellers, who were residing at close quarters to the Bhopal railway station. They too, underwent the eye-check-ups. Along with eye check-ups, the patients were also tested for blood pressure levels, sugar levels and diabetes.

The persons in whom the cataract was diagnosed were provided free of cost eye drops to maintain sound vision.