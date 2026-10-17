Madhya Pradesh TET 2026 To Be Held In December, D.El.Ed Exams From November 16 To 27; Over 30,000 Teachers Apply | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is preparing to conduct the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examination in November, followed by the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in December.

The board is preparing to conduct the examinations, while the school education department will soon issue guidelines for setting up district-level examination centres. The DElEd examination is scheduled to be held between Nov 16 and 27. After its completion, the TET will be held in December.

More than 30,000 teachers have applied for the TET, which is being conducted following a Supreme Court order. The state has around 1.5 lakh government teachers who fall under the ambit of the eligibility test.

Earlier, the MPBSE had scheduled the TET for Sep 12, but the examination was postponed.

District-level examination centres will be established based on the number of candidates in each district. Districts with a higher number of candidates may have additional centres at the tehsil and block levels.

Around 1.5 lakh teachers have to take the TET requirement exam. The eligibility criteria date back to 2009, while teachers recruited between 2005 and 2009 had cleared the Elementary School Teacher Eligibility Test at the time of their recruitment.

The department has approached the Supreme Court through a review petition, and clarity on whether these teachers will have to appear for the examination is awaited.

Teachers recruited between 2005 and 2009 account for around 70,000 of the affected teachers. Another 70,000 teachers were directly recruited between 1998 and 2005.