Madhya Pradesh: Tenant locks up house owner after she asks him to pay rent in Gwalior, booked

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man living in a rented accommodation in Morar locked up the owner of the house after she asked him to pay the rent of five months, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the victim woman informed police who have registered an FIR against the accused.

Morar police station incharge Sanjeev Nayan Sharma told the media that the complainant Chandrawali Dhakadi was a resident of Balajipuram area of the city. Her husband is posted in Indian Army and she lives alone. A few months ago, she had rented out a room to Narendra Mahaur.

Mahaur had allegedly not been paying the rent for the past five months. Whenever Dhakadi used to ask for rent, he used to make excuses. On Saturday, when Dhakadi asked him strictly to pay the rent, Mahaur and his kin turned furious and assaulted Dhakadi. After the assault, they locked up her in a room of her own house.

Dhakadi, however, managed to call the police from mobile phone, after which the cops rushed to the spot and rescued her. On her complaint, the police registered a case of assault and holding her captive against Mahaur and his kin Rahul and Aarti.

According to police, Mahaur is a carpenter.

3 gambling dens raised, 5 bookies held

The Gwalior police and the crime branch officials raided three gambling dens in the city on Saturday. During raid, the officials emerged successful in nabbing five bookies, from whom a transaction of Rs 27 lakh was found.

According to the officials, gambling takes place in Bahodapur and Gola ka Mandir locality of the city. Some bookies were found placing bets in posh colonies, while others were found betting online in luxury cars.