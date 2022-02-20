Madhya Pradesh: Temperatures to soar again as fresh western disturbance approaches

BHOPAL: A drop in day and night temperature was recorded in different parts in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. However, temperature is likely to soar in Madhya Pradesh in next couple of days, according to meteorological department. A fresh western disturbance, which is likely to approach western Himalayas by February 22 will lead to rise in mercury level.

Meteorological department officer PK Saha said temperature fluctuation is due to western disturbance approaching back-to- back. The condition is likely to prevail for the time being.

In last 24 hours, scattered rain with one or two moderate spells occurred in east Madhya Pradesh. Morena, Betul and Godhadongri recorded rainfall of 1 cm in last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2 to 4 degrees over Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded drop of 2.4 degrees in maximum temperature that settled at 28 degrees Celsius while it recorded a drop of 3.8 degrees in night temperature that settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded drop of 3 degrees in day temperature that settled at 28 degrees Celsius while it recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees in night temperature that settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius. Sagar recorded drop of 3.4 degrees in night temperature. Rajgarh recorded drop of 2.1 degrees in day as well as night temperature. Ujjain recorded drop of 1.5 degrees in day as well as night temperature. Nowgong and Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius each.

According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea. A fresh western disturbance is expected to approach western Himalayas by February 22 and an induced cyclonic circulation is also expected to develop over central Pakistan and western parts of Rajasthan on February 22.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:52 PM IST