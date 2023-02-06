Madhya Pradesh: Temperature continues to soar with Bhopal recording 12.2 degree Celsius night temperature

File Photo | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature continued to soar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with capital Bhopal recording 12.2 degree Celsius night temperature after a rise of 1.7 degree Celsius. Meteorological department officials however said that the rise in temperature will have a pause after back to back western disturbances. Western disturbances are likely to cause mild drop in temperature in the morning hours.

Indore recorded a temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius at night after a rise of 2 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi, which continued to reel under cold even when other parts of the state were witnessing rise in temperature also recorded 6.6 degree Celsius after a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius. While Guna recorded a rise of 2.4 degree Celsius at night, temperature settled at 12.4 degree Celsius.

Sagar on the other hand, recorded a rise of 3.8 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 15.8 degree Celsius. Mandla and Malajhkhand recorded a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius each.

Western disturbances to pause temperature rise

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “There are back to back western disturbances. First western disturbance approached on February night while another will approach on February 8. Due to these western disturbances, temperature rise will have a pause. Mild winter will continue in morning hours for the time being.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)