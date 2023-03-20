Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, stafferstoo asked not to carry mobile phones

. | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers and class 4 employees will not be allowed to take mobile phones to examination centres, official sources said on Monday. Joint director of education Deepak Pandey issued the directive after the question paper of Sanskrit, meant for the students of high school examinations conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education, was leaked. At a meeting with senior officials of the education department, Pandey said even the teachers and staff would not be allowed to take mobile phones to the examination centre.

Before entering the examination centre, all of them have to deposit their mobile phones, Pandey said, adding that if there is an emergency situation, only the examination centre head can keep a phone that, too a simple one without a camera and other facilities. Anyone violating the instruction will face the music, Pandey said. The question paper was leaked at an examination centre set up at New Adarsh Higher Secondary School. When the paper leak case came to light, the collector suspended two officials HukumchandLachoria and Vivek Kumar Latoria. An FIR was also registered against them on March 18. After the FIR was lodged, the police swung into action.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Woman out to defecate raped on gunpoint in Gwalior