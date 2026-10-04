Madhya Pradesh Teachers Protest Mandatory TET In Bhopal, Demand Old Pension Scheme Restoration | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers from across Madhya Pradesh gathered at Ambedkar Park in the city on Sunday to protest against the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and demanded restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Bharat Bhargava, a leader of Adhyapak Sangharsh Samiti, said that the mandate dishonoured educators. He pointed out that teachers recruited in 1998 or later were selected based on their DEd and BEd qualifications.

"We are not afraid of exams, but is it fair for the government to test teachers who are now at the age of grandparents?" Bhargava said.

“Government has withheld 10 years of the 6th Pay Scale and two-and-a-half years of the 7th Pay Scale, effectively wiping out two decades of service records,” he said.

He further said that despite completing 28 years of service since his appointment in 1998, official portals reflected only eight years of service.

The protesting teachers also voiced their demand for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, questioning the disparity in government policy regarding retirement benefits. "MPs and MLAs receive lifelong pensions, salaries and allowances, which teachers have never objected to. Why government is withholding the Old Pension Scheme for teachers and employees?" Bhargava demanded to know.

Sitaram Raikwar, a teacher who came from Raisen, registered protest by performing a symbolic penance amidst cowdung cake smoke.