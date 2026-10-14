Madhya Pradesh Teacher Promotion 2026 DPI Orders Service Record Verification Of 6,500 Teachers By October 25, 32,000 Posts Vacant | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid growing discontent among teachers over pending promotions, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has directed officials to verify the confidential character rolls (CRs), service records and departmental inquiry details of higher secondary teachers by October 25.

The exercise aims to rectify discrepancies in teachers’ records before the promotion process begins.

According to officials, the process is linked to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) likely to be held in December. Promotions of eligible teachers will proceed as per the applicable rules.

The confidential reports for 2018 to 2025 will be verified against the final seniority list issued on April 1, 2025.

Joint directorate offices have been asked to collect district-wise information with the help of district education officers and the State Education Centre.

Records of teachers who have opted for voluntary retirement (VRS), left service or require changes in their seniority numbers will also be examined.

The DPI has ordered category-wise verification of seniority lists covering 6,500 teachers.

Meanwhile, promotions against nearly 32,000 posts remain pending, adding to dissatisfaction among teachers’ organisations.