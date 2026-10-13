Bhopal BMC Sealing Drive Under Scrutiny As HC's 4-Week Deadline Expires; Residents Threaten Contempt Petition Over Illegal Commercial Properties | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action against alleged illegal commercial establishments has come under scrutiny, with Arera Colony residents accusing the corporation of failing to enforce court directions despite the expiry of a four-week deadline.

The Joint Residents' Struggle Committee, in a complaint submitted to BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Monday, alleged that commercial activities continue on residential plots in Arera Colony and other areas without concrete action by the corporation.

The complaint cited the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Sept 8 order in WP-20830-2022, Vinod Kumar Singh and Others versus Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Others.

According to the committee, the court directed the civic body to give property owners seven days to present their cases, examine land-use classifications and permissions, and take appropriate action within four weeks.

Besides, the Supreme Court's next hearing is scheduled for Nov 23, after the festive season.

Illegal commercial establishments rise from 20 to over 80

The committee claimed that the number of illegal commercial establishments operating on residential plots in Arera Colony had increased from around 20 in 2022 to more than 80 currently.

It also alleged that commercial operations have resumed at some properties that were previously sealed. Resident Vivek Tripathi argued that converting a property to freehold does not automatically permit commercial use.

Residents also opposed attempts to justify existing violations through the proposed Bhopal Master Plan 2047, maintaining that the area falls under the residential RG-3 category.

The committee demanded verification of land-use classifications, building permissions and statutory documents, along with sealing and punitive action against properties found violating regulations. It warned that residents would approach the court with a contempt petition if the directions remained unimplemented.

Residents question selective action

Residents also questioned the corporation's enforcement priorities. While BMC's anti-encroachment drive following the recent New Market fire has targeted small kiosks and stalls during the festive season, residents alleged that larger commercial establishments operating in residential areas, including Arera Colony, 10 No. Market and Rohit Nagar, continue to function despite judicial directions.

Official statement

BMC anti-encroachment officer Shailendra Bhadauria said the ongoing drive was being conducted specifically to ensure the safety of market areas.