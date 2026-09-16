 Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended Again As Exam Shifts Offline
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Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended Again As Exam Shifts Offline

The MP TET application deadline is likely to be extended by another week or 15 days beyond September 18, with a decision expected shortly. The examination is being shifted entirely to offline mode and is expected to be conducted by MPBSE with objective-type questions. Centres will be determined based on applications received.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended Again As Exam Shifts Offline
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended Again As Exam Shifts Offline | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for applying for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in MP is likely to be extended again. A decision on extending the application window by a week or 15 days is expected within the next couple of days.

The number of examination centres will be decided based on the number of applications received. Officials are also planning to provide candidates with examination centres located as close to their place of residence as possible.

The date was initially fixed as September 4 for submitting applications. The deadline was later extended to September 18.

With the examination agency now being changed to the MPBSE, the application deadline is expected to be extended further.

The state government had decided to shift the examination from online to offline mode following demands from teacher organisations.

Subsequently, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) proposed that the MPBSE conduct the examination. The examination will now be conducted entirely in offline mode and will comprise objective-type questions.

The MP Board will soon finalise a plan for conducting the examination and begin the process of printing question papers. The date was initially fixed as September 4 for submitting applications.

The deadline was later extended to September 18. With the examination agency now being changed to the MPBSE, the application deadline is expected to be extended further.

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