Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Application Deadline Likely To Be Extended Again As Exam Shifts Offline | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for applying for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in MP is likely to be extended again. A decision on extending the application window by a week or 15 days is expected within the next couple of days.

The number of examination centres will be decided based on the number of applications received. Officials are also planning to provide candidates with examination centres located as close to their place of residence as possible.

The date was initially fixed as September 4 for submitting applications. The deadline was later extended to September 18.

With the examination agency now being changed to the MPBSE, the application deadline is expected to be extended further.

The state government had decided to shift the examination from online to offline mode following demands from teacher organisations.

Subsequently, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) proposed that the MPBSE conduct the examination. The examination will now be conducted entirely in offline mode and will comprise objective-type questions.

The MP Board will soon finalise a plan for conducting the examination and begin the process of printing question papers. The date was initially fixed as September 4 for submitting applications.

The deadline was later extended to September 18. With the examination agency now being changed to the MPBSE, the application deadline is expected to be extended further.