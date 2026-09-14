AI Photo Craze Comes With A Dark Side! Deepfakes, Blackmail & Identity Theft Risks Rise In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The growing craze for AI-generated retro and trend-based photographs is turning into a potential cybersecurity threat, with cases emerging where people's own photographs have been misused to create obscene content.

The use of AI-generated photos and videos has made users vulnerable to deepfakes, blackmail, identity theft and even financial fraud.

Cyber experts say that the biggest danger is not just cyber criminals stealing photographs from social media, but also people known to the victim using easily available AI tools to manipulate images and videos.

In a case in the Ashoka Garden area in June this year, a young woman reportedly rejected a marriage proposal, following which a youth allegedly misused her photograph and used AI to create an obscene image, which was subsequently circulated.

In another incident in Nishatpura a year ago, a young woman used AI tools to generate fake obscene photos of her boyfriend's mother and sister when he refused to marry her.

A similar case came to light in Anuppur district, where two girls became victims of AI-generated obscene videos when their own roommate allegedly used their photographs to create obscene videos and circulated them.

In Bhopal, four months ago, a case involving an AI-generated obscene video of a minor also came to light.

Such incidents have raised concerns over the misuse of facial photographs and the easy availability of AI-based image and video manipulation tools.

Unidentified apps also a threat

Cyber police officials also cautioned users before uploading clear, high-resolution photographs to unidentified AI apps and websites.

Many such platforms ask users to upload facial photographs without making it clear how long the images will be stored, who can access them or whether they can be used for other purposes.

The same photographs can be used later for deepfakes, fake profiles, fraudulent video calls or blackmail.

Free AI app can turn into a payment trap

There is another risk of automatic payments. Some AI apps initially offer free features but later push users towards subscriptions.

If payment details are entered without checking the terms, an auto payment or recurring subscription may get activated.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan advised users to check the developer details, permissions, reviews, subscription conditions and auto-payment settings before using an AI application.

Cyber safety tips

Do not upload personal photographs on unidentified AI apps.

Avoid sharing high-resolution or sensitive photographs unnecessarily.

Check the developer, permissions and reviews before installing an app.

Never share Aadhaar, PAN, mobile number, email or banking details unnecessarily.

Read subscription terms carefully before entering payment information.

Check and disable unwanted auto-payment subscription settings.