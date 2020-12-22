Madhya Pradesh: Tansen Music Festival in Gwalior to feature 'Harikatha', 'Milad' recitation

The five-day Tansen Music Festival will begin from December 26 and continue till December 30 in the city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The event would be kickstarted with recitations of 'Harikatha' and 'Milad'. The names of the artists participating in this grant event have been finalised. There will be overall eight meetings held in this musical programme.
'Tansen Samaroh' is one of the most prestigious events of the country in the field of Indian classical music. This event is organised by the Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala Evam Sangeet Academy by the Culture department of the Madhya Pradesh government.
The musical programme would feature the singing of Pandit Rajan Mishra and Sajan Mishra, the sarangi jugalbandi of Abdul Majeed Khan and Abdul Hameed Khan and Sanjay Kumar Malik and Madhu Bhatt Tailang.
The Tansen ceremony will begin on December 26 morning in a traditional way with 'Harikatha' and Milad singing, playing of shehnai etc. There will be overall eight musical meetings in this event. The first seven musical meetings would be held at the mausoleum of famous musician Tansen and the tomb premises of Mohammed Gaus.
The eighth and the final meeting of the musical event would take place at the banks of the river Jhilmil in Behat, the birthplace of the legendary musician Tansen. The Tansen festival would begin at 10 a.m. in the morning while the evening meetings would start at 4 p.m.
