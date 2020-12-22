Madhya Pradesh: Tansen Music Festival in Gwalior to feature 'Harikatha', 'Milad' recitation

The musical programme would feature the singing of Pandit Rajan Mishra and Sajan Mishra, the sarangi jugalbandi of Abdul Majeed Khan and Abdul Hameed Khan and Sanjay Kumar Malik and Madhu Bhatt Tailang.

The Tansen ceremony will begin on December 26 morning in a traditional way with 'Harikatha' and Milad singing, playing of shehnai etc. There will be overall eight musical meetings in this event. The first seven musical meetings would be held at the mausoleum of famous musician Tansen and the tomb premises of Mohammed Gaus.

The eighth and the final meeting of the musical event would take place at the banks of the river Jhilmil in Behat, the birthplace of the legendary musician Tansen. The Tansen festival would begin at 10 a.m. in the morning while the evening meetings would start at 4 p.m.