Madhya Pradesh: Talent Search 2021, 83 girls from across state to appear for final trial on Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 83 girls will appear for the final hockey trials under the Talent Search 2021 on Wednesday at MP Women’s Hockey Academy in Gwalior, informed an official from the department of sports.

These girls have been shortlisted from their respective districts and divisions to appear for the final trials. The maximum number of players in the final list is from Raisen. There are eight players from Raisen among 12 selected from Bhopal division. Mandsaur and Hoshangabad account for seven players each.

This is the first time that Raisen has challenged the reign of Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur in the state hockey, said an official from the department.

Raisen has performed extraordinarily in the Talent Search, he said.

There were 940 registrations from the district and 121 of them had appeared for the physical test for Hockey. Forty players qualified for the next level.

There are 12 girls from Gwalior division, 6 from Damoh, 9 from Jabalpur, 11 each from Hoshangabad and Mandsaur, 8 from Indore and 12 girls from Bhopal division among the final 83 competitors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:27 PM IST