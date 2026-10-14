Madhya Pradesh SVAMITVA Scheme Sees Just 4,000 Property Registrations Against 50 Lakh Target, Patwaris End Strike After Government Assurance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4,000 registrations were completed under the SVAMITVA scheme after patwaris resumed work on Tuesday, against an overall target of nearly 50 lakh registrations. Work under the scheme had been delayed as patwaris had been on strike since its launch.

They had refused to work as executants in property registrations, fearing that they could face legal complications if someone challenged the registrations in future.

Last Friday, a delegation of patwaris met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assured them of legal protection under the scheme. Following the assurance, it was expected that patwaris would resume work.

However, they did not return to duty, stating that several of their colleagues had either been terminated or suspended. They demanded that the government withdraw the termination and suspension orders before they resumed work under the scheme.

On Tuesday, a delegation of patwaris led by Upendra Baghel met Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and raised the issue of disciplinary action against their colleagues. Shukla subsequently spoke to Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal regarding their demand.

The Chief Secretary informed the Deputy Chief Minister that all disciplinary actions taken against patwaris would be withdrawn by Wednesday. In the meantime, patwaris resumed work under the SVAMITVA scheme on Tuesday.