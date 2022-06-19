e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: SUV mows down labourer, incident captured on camera

Gorabazar police station incharge Vijay Singh Partete told Free Press that the victim, Santosh Kumar Thakur, a labourer was crossing the road in Bilhari area when an SUV hit him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Bhopal/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A middle aged man crossing the road was run over by an SUV, said Jabalpur police on Sunday. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Gorabazar police station incharge Vijay Singh Partete told Free Press that the victim, Santosh Kumar Thakur, a labourer was crossing the road in Bilhari area when an SUV hit him. In the CCTV camera footage, the white colour SUV is seen hitting the labourer as he was crossing the road. After hitting the man, the driver did not stop and mowed down the man who, after being hit by the SUV, had fallen a few feet away in front of the vehicle.

The passersby took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police have registered a case under section 304-A of IPC against the unidentified driver. The police station in-charge added that police are also collecting CCTV camera footage from other areas to identify the vehicle to nab the culprit.

