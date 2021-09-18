Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court stays the order of investigation of 272 Nursing Colleges in Gwalior-Chambal zone

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme court has stayed the order of Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court to investigate 272 Nursing Colleges in Gwalior-Chambal zone. The next hearing has been scheduled on October 25 and issued notice to all the concerned people in the matter.

Advocate Umesh Bohre filed a public interest litigation in the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging that irregularities were being conducted in the nursing colleges of the region and sought investigation.

The petitioner, Bohre had also presented facts in the court on the basis of which the High Court issued an order for physical investigation of 272 Nursing Colleges of Gwalior Chambal Zone. The high court had also made Bohre a member of the Physical Verification Committee and ordered the inspection of nursing colleges in his presence.

Later, R M Singh, President of Private Nursing Institute Association All India, Gwalior unit filed another petition in the Supreme Court. On the hearing of the petition the Supreme Court stayed the order of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to investigate the 272 nursing colleges in Gwalior-Chambal zone.

On the verdict of the Supreme Court, President of the Association, R M Singh said that the facts which were shown in the PIL filed in the High Court were of Damoh and Sagar districts, while the demand for investigation was made for the Nursing Colleges of Gwalior District.

The high court ordered for investigation of 272 colleges of Gwalior Chambal zone, while there was no order for investigation in other districts of Madhya Pradesh including Damoh, Sagar district. On which the association has demanded the stay on the order of the High court, Singh added.

Singh further said that taking cognizance of the facts, the Supreme Court has provided relief to the thousands of students and secured their future.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:05 PM IST