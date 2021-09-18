Madhya Pradesh: Class-8 student raped, police launch search for accused

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class-8 student was allegedly raped by a youth, who lives in the neighbourhood of her maternal uncle’s house, in Gwalior, sources said on Saturday.

Though the incident took place in the month of March, it came to light recently when the survivor complained of stomach-ache and vomiting. She was taken to a hospital, where it came to fore that she was pregnant.

The victim’s mother approached Janakganj police station and lodged a complaint.

The girl, 15, told the police that she had visited her maternal uncle’s home in March, where she met a youth Akash Jatav.

Jatav lured her to Gupteshwar temple and raped her. The accused, as victim to police in her statement, had threatened her with dire consequences.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:37 PM IST