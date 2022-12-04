Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court lawyer advocates Uniform Civil Code

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay said that Uniform Civil Code was the only way out of problems cropped up due to many laws prevailing in the country. “Despite having a Constitution in India, there are many laws. Everyone has his own personal law, on which the Constitution of the country does not apply. Though India is secular, personal laws apply here. This is akin to cheating the country,” he said while addressing a convention organised by Kushabhau Thackeray Foundation on the topic, Bharat Ke Sansadiya Mahapap (Major parliamentary sins of India), at Samanvaya Bhavan on Saturday. “Minority law breaks the unity and integrity of the country. This law separates Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from Hindus, while they are an integral part of Hinduism. Laws in this country have been made only for looting and division,” Upadhyay added.

He further said, “If people's representatives elected by us cannot raise their voice in Parliament in our interest, then they have no right to enjoy the facilities that they get from our tax. It is our fault that we ask questions in our house but never ask questions from the government to whom we pay taxes.” According to Upadhyay, India for centuries has had rules and regulations for the smooth functioning of social system. “I have not seen a single article in the Constitution, which is not mentioned in Ramayana and Gita,” he added.