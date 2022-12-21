Madhya Pradesh: Supplementary budget passed without debate

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal for supplementary budget of Rs 16,000 crore was passed in the House without discussion because of debate over the no-confidence motion.

The opposition, too, kept quiet when the supplementary budget was passed. None of the opposition legislators demanded a debate over the issue.

The government presented the supplementary budget proposal in the House on Tuesday. A discussion was supposed to take place, as the Speaker kept the debate over the no-trust move after the deliberations over the supplementary budget. It was, however, approved without any discussion.

Apart from that, five bills were also passed without any debate. They are Cinema Amendment Act, Nagar Palika Amendment Act, Potable Water Testing Act, Cooperative Societies Amendment Act and MP Repeal Amendment Act.