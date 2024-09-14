Madhya Pradesh: Sun Appears Through Cloudy Sky In Morena; Red Alert For 5 Days Of Rainfall Loses Steam | Unsplash

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The weather office issued a red alert a few days ago that there would be rainfall in the district for five days, but it did not happen. The sky was overcast for 48 hours, and the sun often peeped through the horizon, but there was hardly any rain, so the weather was slightly clammy.

According to the weather office, some areas may experience drizzles or moderate rainfall. The impact of little rainfall in the past 40 hours was seen in the dams and the rivers in the district. As the water level of three rivers has also reduced, the district administration and police heaved a sigh of relief, although rescue operations are going on in some flooded areas. Because of the changing season, the Chambal river is flowing six meters below the danger mark.

The impact of heavy rain in forests and hillocks in Morena was seen at Pagara dam in Morena and Tighra dam in Gwalior. As the six gates of each of the two dams were opened, Asan and Sank rivers were overflowing. Now, the water level of Pagara dam has reduced from 654 feet to 653.2 feet. Because the water level of Pagara dam reduced, its five gates were closed.

Additional district magistrate CB Prasad said as there was no rainfall in the past few hours, the rivers and the dams were returning to normal. Rescue operations are going at some places and the government will give compensation to the flood-hit according to the rules of the revenue department, he said.

Additional superintendent of police Arvind Thakur said that as there was no rainfall in the past few hours, the water level of several dams and rivers reduced, and the gates of most of the dams were closed. Policemen have been deployed to protect the dams, he said, adding that rescue operation is going on to find those reported missing from the flood-hit Khera Kalan village in Kailaras, he said.