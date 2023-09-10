 Madhya Pradesh: Students Wait Outside School, Principal, Teachers Remain Absent In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Students Wait Outside School, Principal, Teachers Remain Absent In Chhatarpur

Children asked to clean utensils

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Buxwaha (Chhatarpur): It was 11:30. The students of a higher school in Bichhaun were standing outside the gate, since the school did not open on Friday.

Neither the principal nor any teacher was present in the school.

According to reports, the school does not open on time. The teachers come to the school whenever they wish to.

Therefore, the children are forced to stand outside the school.

A video clip of the students of the school, cleaning utensils after taking midday meals, recently went viral on social media.

When midday meals are distributed, stray dogs are seen moving around the school campus.

According to development block education officer in Buxwaha Pawan Rai, if such incidents are found to be true in the school at Bichhoun, action will be taken against the guilty.

article-image

