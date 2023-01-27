e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Students reach CM House to watch PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Students reach CM House to watch PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ | Twitter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of at least eight different schools reached the Chief Minister residence to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on Friday morning. Chouhan also joined the program virtually.

Students heard the things said by PM Modi and tried to imbibe the essence of his message. Students paid attention to every word said by the PM, his suggestions over how to deal with various things like study pressure, pressure to perform well and so on.

Students from Government Sardar Patel Higher Secondary School, Karond, Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Barkheda, CM Rise School, Berkhedi, Kamla Nehru Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, CM Rise School, Govindpura turned up at CM House to watch the PM’s programme.

PM tells mantras of dealing with pressure

During the programme, the PM answered the questions asked by students from different states like an expert. He also discussed how parents try to impose pressure on their wards owing to their social status. Giving an example of how to deal with the pressure and remain focused on own goal, he said that a cricketer plays amidst the resounding voice of spectators. But the cricketer remains focused on the ball and plays the game by waiting for the right ball. During the programme, the PM tried to guide the students how to deal with the exam pressure. 

article-image

