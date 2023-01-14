Madhya Pradesh: Students of NavnidhHasomal Lakhani Public School perform Surya Namaskar

FP Photo |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students and the teachers of NavnidhHasomal Lakhani Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand on Thursday. Siddh Bhauji, who was present on the occasion, appealed to the students to follow the ideals of Vivekanand, who said, “Awake, arise and stop not until the goal is reached.” The teachings of Vivekanand infuse energy in body and mind, Bhauji said. Vice-president of the institution Hero Gyanchandani, secretary of the organization AC Sadhwani, academic director Gopal Girdhani and others were present at the function.

Principal of the school Amrita Motwani and vice-principal Rekha Kewlanialso addressed the students. Rajkumari Chotrani, who was the chief guest, urged the students to follow the teachers of Vivekanand. A teacher Shobhna Dubey threw light on the life of Vivekanand. Children dressed like Vivekanand took oath to follow his ideals. The students and the teachers of the school also performed Surya Namaskar.

Poster-making contest held

A collage making competition and a poster-making contest were held by SHIM Cultural Society and Personality Development Club on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The theme of the competition was “It’s all in the Mind.” The students of MBA (Integrated) and MBA of the institute took part in the contest. Vedika Agrawal, Shivangi Garg, Kritika Bishnoi, Sanskriti Pathak, Ayushi Dubey won the first prize in the competition. On the other hand, Mehak Golani, Ishika Panjwani, Teena Girotiya, Priyanka Lalwani won the second prize. Lovely Sadhwani, Harshita Adwani, Shaziya Khan, Tanishka Chauhan, Divyanshi Sharma got the third prize.

Kanak Vishwakarma, Yashmita Malviya, Madhu Vyas, Suhani Mewada, Anuradha Meena got consolation prize in collage making. In poster making, Anshika Sahu, Kumud Kamble, Mehak Punshi, Saloni Manjhi won the first prize. Roshni Khatri, Pratibha Saini, PoojaUttamchandani, Twinkle Banwani, Akansha Nandwani won the second prize. PoojaSachdev, Pranjal Hotwani, Vanshika Kewlani, Sakshi Wadhwani, Rishika Maithilgot the third prize. Palak Kukreja, Himanshi Bisoriya, Anjali Vishwakarma, Nikita Verma received consolation prize.

