 Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

District coordinator of the camp Pragati Sharma said that more than 100 girl students had been given tips about health issues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 07:49 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A health camp was held on the premises of the Government Home Science College on Tuesday.

The members of Durga Vahini of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the experts of Madhuvan Hospital of Trident Group of Industries were behind organising camp.

District coordinator of the camp Pragati Sharma said that more than 100 girl students had been given tips about health issues.

Dr Sushmit Shrivastava , who addressed the students, said God has given power of tolerance to Mother Earth and women.

According to Dr Shrivastava, many hormones of the human body get disturbed because of lack of proper food and advised the students against taking unnecessary drugs.

Dr Prashansa Sadashiv said because of mental stress, people take many wrong steps which have a bad impact on human life.

Yoga teacher of Durga Vahini and its regional coordinator Satyakirti Rane spoke about the positive effects of Yoga.

At the end of the programme, the students asked questions to the consultant.

Read Also
Bhopal: Government To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge Principal Of School Given Notice For Doing Obscene Dance In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge Principal Of School Given Notice For Doing Obscene Dance In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Car Runs Over Woman Going To Ladli Behna Yojna Camp In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Car Runs Over Woman Going To Ladli Behna Yojna Camp In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior