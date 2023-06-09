Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A health camp was held on the premises of the Government Home Science College on Tuesday.

The members of Durga Vahini of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the experts of Madhuvan Hospital of Trident Group of Industries were behind organising camp.

District coordinator of the camp Pragati Sharma said that more than 100 girl students had been given tips about health issues.

Dr Sushmit Shrivastava , who addressed the students, said God has given power of tolerance to Mother Earth and women.

According to Dr Shrivastava, many hormones of the human body get disturbed because of lack of proper food and advised the students against taking unnecessary drugs.

Dr Prashansa Sadashiv said because of mental stress, people take many wrong steps which have a bad impact on human life.

Yoga teacher of Durga Vahini and its regional coordinator Satyakirti Rane spoke about the positive effects of Yoga.

At the end of the programme, the students asked questions to the consultant.

Read Also Bhopal: Government To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation