Madhya Pradesh: Student to get admission to vacant seats in Government Arts and Commercial College

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Department has permitted the Government Arts and Commercial College to admit students to the vacant seats, sources in the college said.

The students who registered themselves for admission and did not get it would be given a chance, sources further said.

The process for admission which began on October 1 will continue till October 10, sources further said.

Those who have not registered themselves have also been given a chance for getting registered by October 8.

The registered students have to submit the duly filled forms, on the grounds of which they will be given a chance for admission, sources said, adding that, the selected candidates have to deposit their fees on the same day of their admission.

If the fees are not deposited the other students would be given a chance the next day, sources added.

Regional deputy director of the Government Arts and Commerce Degree College and principal GS Rhoit said that the registered students had been given an opportunity to get admission to graduate and post graduate courses.

Those who have not yet been registered can also get themselves registered through MP Online e-admission portal till October 8, he said.

The admission process will continue till October 10, Rohit further said, adding that, there will be no work on Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

Rohit further said that every student must follow the corona-protection guidelines.

Shopkeepers honoured for maintaining cleanliness

Chief municipal officer J N Tiwari honoured the shopkeepers who maintained cleanliness by segregating wet garbage and dry waste.

Those who were feted were Ramesh Nema, Chandrasingh Rajpurohit, Ankit Jain, Shyam Sunder Gupta and others. In charge of Swachch Bharat Mission Mohsin Khan appealed to shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness.

As part of Amrit Mahotsav of India’s independence, the officials of the civic body reach many wards and honour shopkeepers, as well as residents there.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:18 PM IST