Madhya Pradesh: Student complaints against professors of Ayurveda College for irregularities in results formation

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Student submitted a written complaint to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University against the professors of Ayurveda College for the irregularities in the final year results of BAMS and MD.

In the alleged complaint letter, the student wrote that professor of Ayurveda College Dr Rakesh Tiwari and Dr JK Gupta took money from the students of BAMS final year and MD students of private college in Ratlam to pass them. Also, only formalities were done in the practical exam.

As soon as the complaint reached, the university administration ordered for the investigation into the matter. Registrar of the Medical University Dr Prabhat Budholiya said that a 3-membered committee has been formed to investigate the matter. After the submission of the report of the committee the matter would get clear till then nothing can be remarked.

He also said, “If a complaint has been received from the student, then it is necessary to get it investigated. Therefore, the university administration is conducting a fair investigation.”

According to the sources, as soon as the official came to know about the complaint, he reached the official of the university administration to present his side. After that when the university started the investigation then it came to light that the complaint had been made in the rivalry of the officials.

Meanwhile, the student who complained is also being searched, but till now no student of that name has been found. On the other hand, another official said that the truth would came into fore after the investigation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:30 PM IST