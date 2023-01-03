e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Stray cattle caught, sent out of town in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle caught, sent out of town in Narmadapuram

The team has also launched a cleanliness drive in various wards in the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the civic body has caught stray cattle that move around the main roads and sent them out of the city limits. This has been done as part of the campaign to keep the city clean and free from traffic hazards. 

The team has also launched a cleanliness drive in various wards in the city. The drains, the roads and the Ghats on the banks of the Narmada have been cleaned up.

As the Narmada Jayanti will be celebrated this month, the Ghats are being cleaned and painted. The civic body has also arranged for bonfires at the railway station, bus stand, Sethani Ghat, Vivekanand Ghat, Amar Chowk, Nehru Park and other places.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Yatav has been continuously assessing the cleanliness work of the civic body, so that Narmadapuram may get the top rank in the cleanliness survey-2023.

She listened to the problems of the residents in different wards and assured them of providing all the facilities those areas lack.

 Additional electric poles were demanded to supply power to each ward. Yadav and municipal officer Navneet Pandey appealed to the people to keep the city clean.

The work of cleanliness is being done under the guidance of legislator Sitasaran Sharma and under the direction of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Both Sharma and Singh urged the people to cooperate with the administration so that the city may remain neat.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with foreign liquor from excise dept control room in Narmadapuram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle caught, sent out of town in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle caught, sent out of town in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for looting bank collection agent in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for looting bank collection agent in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Holidays declared in Shivpuri schools from January 4-7, read details here

Madhya Pradesh: Holidays declared in Shivpuri schools from January 4-7, read details here

Madhya Pradesh: CM to distribute joining certificate to newly recruited police constable

Madhya Pradesh: CM to distribute joining certificate to newly recruited police constable

Madhya Pradesh: 3 youths killed after bike collides with stationary tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 3 youths killed after bike collides with stationary tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur