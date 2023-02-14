Madhya Pradesh: Stipend less than labourer's wage, vet students complain on Day-2 of Dharna in Jabalpur

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 350 veterinary students of Jablapur's Nanaji Deshmukh Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwa Vidyalaya complained that their stipend is less than that of a labourer's wage, as they continued 'dharna' for the second straight day on Tuesday.

The students are demanding a raise in the internship stipend, along with an increase in the number of posts for veterinary surgeons.

For last two days, no change was seen in the dharna of Veterinary students.

Veterinary students allege that in the name of internship stipend, they were given Rs 4600, amount less than a MGNREGA worker, which makes it difficult for students to survive. Also, students mentioned that the existing posts of veterinary surgeons are 1671, whereas according to government rules, there should be one veterinarian for 5000 animals.

The students have also appealed government to complete the recruitment process every year.

