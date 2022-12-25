Madhya Pradesh: State's promise from 2020 to build memorial in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is still incomplete on grounds

Atal Bihari Vajpayee | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Today, on the occasion of Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 98th birth anniversary, Madhya Pradesh government is celebrating Atal Gaurav Diwas in Gwalior.

Several politicians including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and other ministers were present during the event at the state. However, the celebration sensed some incompleteness.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to build a memorial in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee three years ago, which has not yet seen completion even as we are about to conclude 2022.

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary today, people remembered CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's promise from years ago that suggested to build a memorial for the 10th Prime Minister of India.

It was during the by-election in October 2020 that Chouhan announced the construction of the Atal Memorial in Gwalior. Later, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr. Narottam Mishra, and in-charge minister Tulsiram Silavat inspected the land for the construction, but nothing manifested.

According to reports, officials from the state's culture department have looked into the proposed sites in Gwalior for the Atal Memorial, in which Sirol hill was number one. They have made a field visit.

On one hand, BJP suggested that the memorial has to be built grandly and so it is taking time to finalize the land, on the other, congress doesn't fail taunting the BJP government.

What's in plan for the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee? The site will see the construction of Atal Memorial and Trust that was reportedly proposed on ten acres. The statue will be prepared and installed by an expert sculptor. Also, a park, library and gallery displaying photographs related to Atalji's childhood to his youth, family, media coverage and political journey are on plans.