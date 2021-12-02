Madhya Pradesh: State to showcase its potential to global investors in Dubai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will showcase its business attractiveness to global investors at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai to attract investment during Madhya Pradesh Week from December 3 to 9, as per an official release.

Madhya Pradesh will showcase its potential in the fields of textiles, food processing, pharmaceuticals, garments, tourism, FMCG, IT/ITeS and automobiles, as per the release.

'Ministers from the government of Madhya Pradesh, along with top state officials, will kick start proceedings for the week by inaugurating the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion on December 3, 2021. During the week, investors visiting the India Pavilion will hear from industry experts the advantages of investing in Madhya Pradesh', states the release.

A 14-member high-level delegation led by minister for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon will meet potential investors and representatives of large global corporations exploring investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, as per the release.

The delegates will then meet representatives from the Annual Investment Meet (AIM), Government of UAE. An initiative of UAE's Ministry of Economy, AIM is the world's leading platform for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). It is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE vice-president, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai.

Members of the delegation from the government of Madhya Pradesh will also meet key members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI). They will participate in B2G meetings with the leadership of various leading corporates of Dubai, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi and will showcase the industrial prowess and tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh.

Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion Sanjay Kumar Shukla would be meeting with major Industry houses in UAE during his visit, for exploring areas of collaboration. This would enhance the business ecosystem of the state.

The principal secretary would be accompanied by managing director (MD), MP Industrial Development Corporation, John Kingsly, MD, MPSEDC Nand Kumaram, IAS, executive director, MPIDC Anurag Verma, executive director, MP Industrial Development Corporation Rohan Saxena and certain others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:44 PM IST