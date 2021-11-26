Madhya Pradesh: State to get new sports complex spread in 50 acres

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is going to get a sports complex spread over 50 acres soon, announced Iqbal Singh Bains, the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday during the inaugural ceremony of 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship at State Shooting Academy in Bishankhedi.

The sports complex will be built on the vacant plot in front of the shooting academy itself, he said.

The complex will have a sports science centre alongside indoor football and hockey stadium facilities.

'The stateís shooting academy has proved that commitment bears results. We have players trained at our facilities who are representing India at international level. If we can provide them with a sports complex with international standard, it will only improve their performance and faith in their government,' Bains said.

He added, 'The players from the state have become pride for the nation. They are prized possesions of the state and country. We can never give them enough.'

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:14 AM IST