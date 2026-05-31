Madhya Pradesh State Squash Championship 2026 Ends | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Squash Championship 2026 ended. The State Squash Championship 2026 organised by the Madhya Pradesh Squash Rackets Association and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare at the TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal, concluded on Sunday with a grand ceremony.

Among the key results of the competition, Abhishek Banodha won the title in the men's category, while Aishni Pathak emerged as the winner in the women's category.

Several new talents also came to the fore in the junior divisions. Bhavyaraj Singh (Under-19 Boys), Sherbir Singh Poonia (Under-17 Boys), Mohammad Tohid Tanveer (Under-15 Boys), Nakshatra Gangwane (Under-13 Boys) and Harshubek Pahwa (Under-11 Boys) each secured the titles in their respective age groups.

In the girls' category, Aishni Pathak (Under-19), Pakshalika Panigrahi (Under-17), Kavya Jhanwar (Under-15), Sharanya Thakur (Under-13) and Shivasti Mishra (Under-11) achieved golden success through their outstanding performances.

In the Masters category, Ankur Gupta won the Men's 35+ title, while Faisal Khan claimed the Men's 45+ title.

During the three-day tournament, players hailing from various districts across the state displayed exceptional sporting skills, discipline and a competitive spirit.

Throughout the tournament, matches across various categories ranging from Under-9 to Under-19 age groups, as well as Men's, Women's and Masters' divisions.