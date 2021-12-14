Madhya Pradesh: State sees 19 new COVID-19 cases; over 3.93 lakh vaccinated in day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in state rose to 7,93,377 on Monday with the addition of 19 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, the official said.

A total of 3,93,235 people were vaccinated during the day in MP, he said.

After discharging 19 people, the number of recoveries in MP increased to 7,82,688, leaving the state with 160 active cases.

With 57,267 new tests, the number of samples examined in MP so far went up to 2,26,16,362, the official added.

A total of 9,47,12,121 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 3,93,235 on Monday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,93,377, new cases 19, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,688, active cases 160, number of tests so far 2,26,16,362.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:47 AM IST