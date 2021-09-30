Madhya Pradesh: State reports eight new cases, two deaths; active tally 115

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coronavirus infection tally in Madhya Pradesh grew to 7,92,519 on Wednesday with the addition of eight cases, a health department official said.

The death toll increased by two to reach 10,522.

The COVID-19 recovery count stands at 7,81,882, leaving the state with 115 active cases.

As 59,494 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state rose to 1,84,95,821, the official said.

A total of 6,29,79,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 3,38,747 on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,519, new cases 8, death toll 10,522, recoveries 7,81,882, active cases 115, number of tests so far 1,84,95,821.

