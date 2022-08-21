Madhya Pradesh: State reports 11,501 breast cancer cases, 4,278 deaths in 2020

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Increasing number of breast cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh have alarmed the doctors who say women are required to change their lifestyle and go for routine check-up to minimise chances of getting affected by the disease.

As per data on breast cancer cases made available in Lok Sabha recently, though Madhya Pradeshís situation is better than many other states, the cases are constantly rising since last five years.

Madhya Pradesh registered 11,501 breast cancer cases in 2020 while mortality due to breast cancer stood at 4,278, according to National Cancer Registry Programme report prepared by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

As per doctors, aging, obesity, alcohol consumption, hereditary strains increase risk of breast cancer.

As per survey report, Goa reported least number of breast cancer cases, only 14, in 2020. In last 5 years, Goa reported 13, 13, 14, 14, 14 cases respectively in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh reported 28, 573 breast cancer cases in 2020 while Bihar reported 14,388, West Bengal reported 16,155 cases in 2020. Maharashtra reported 18,174 and Karnataka reported 13,427 cases.

The cases in north east states were below 200 except Assam, which reported 2,880 cases in 2020. Sikkim reported 33, Arunachal Pradesh reported 71, Nagaland reported 87, Manipur 170, Mizoram 122, Tripura 167 and Meghalaya reported 89 cases.

Dr Atul Shrivastava, who looks after National Cancer Registry Programme in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, said, ìLife style of people has changed in last 15 years. Sedentary lifestyle, late marriages, dietary pattern and obesity are major contributing factors.î

He said women married when they 22 years of age earlier, now it starts from 28 years. So, it is almost 10-year delay in marriage. ìA sedentary lifestyles is due to the desk job. Besides, there is change in dietary pattern as people are consuming more fats and oil in food,î he added.

Breast cancer cases in last 5 years in MP

Year Cases

2020 11501

2019 11198

2018 10900

2017 10604

2016 10316

Mortality due to breast cancer in last 5 years in MP

Year Deaths

2020 4278

2019 4166

2018 4055

2017 3945

2016 3838

(Source: GoI's reply in Lok Sabha)