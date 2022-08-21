e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: CM fetes 38 students selected in UPSC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said besides passing in UPSC exam, students of state were also clearing NEET and JEE. After selection, students should ensure that their vision can make future of Indians bright, he said.

He was addressing 38 candidates selected from different regions of state in UPSC at Safalta ke Sopan Samman Samaroh held at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday. He felicitated selected students.

He gave them tips and said that said that country was progressing well under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said there were several opportunities before students in diverse fields. ìSelected candidate Krishnapalís mother is an anganwadi assistant. It is a matter of pride for all of us to be successful in such a situation,î he added.

ìChildren of Madhya Pradesh can do wonders. State government is committed to providing necessary facilities to them. Medical studies at Gandhi Medical College can now be pursued in Hindi as well. Engineering studies will also be in Hindi,î Chouhan said.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the selection of 38 students of the state out of 700 selected from all over the country was a matter of pride for everyone.

Former IES B Singh also expressed his views. Sonali Singh Parmar, selected in UPSC 2021, said, ìDue diligence is required in right direction.î Aishwarya Verma suggested overcoming difficulties in realising dreams. Shraddha Gome said it was important to understand the nature of exam before preparing for it.

