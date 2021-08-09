Madhya Pradesh: State reports 10 Covid fresh cases, 0.01% positivity rate

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh reported 10 Covid cases on Monday with 0.01 per cent corona positive rate. Bhopal reported three covid cases while Jabalpur, Indore and Sagar reported two cases each. Barwani reported one corona case. In all, 149 active cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. About 73,168 samples were sent for testing in the state. Health department provided medical help to 51,488 Covid patients through tele-consultancy in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, with implementation of Patna model 24x7 in Bhopal, inoculation began at 3,718 vaccination centres on Monday. Madhya Pradesh reported 5,37,133 vaccinations taking the tally to 3,54,56,676 on Monday. First dose tally went to 2,97,23,036 and second dose tally went to 57,33,640 in the state.

Bhind led with 27,399 followed by Sagar with 20,950 vaccinations. Indore reported 16,954 vaccinations while Bhopal reported just 9,295. Jabalpur and Morena reported 17,981 and 17,171 respectively and Gwalior reported 10,062 vaccinations.

Damoh reported 20,127 vaccinations, Chhindwara reported 16,783 vaccinations while Hoshangabad reported 14,062 vaccinations and Mandsaur reported 13,668 vaccinations. Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Khandwa, Shivpuri, Seoni, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Guna reported 12,407, 12,150, 12,376, 12,289, 12,372, 12,164, 12,314, 12,026 respectively.

Patna model has been implemented at two vaccination centres

ADM Bhopal Sandeep Karketa said, “Patna model has been implemented at two vaccination centres—Rashidia School and Katju Hospital. It is first in Madhya Pradesh. More we will open in the days to come. It is good for beneficiaries as they will get vaccine doses round the clock. It is hardly matter about number of doses. It will continue as both the doses are administered to beneficiaries.”

189 oxygen plants by Sept end

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that 189 PSA oxygen plants will be installed by end September in Madhya Pradesh. So far 57 oxygen plants have been installed, he added.

Oxygen plants are being installed in 11 medical colleges and 83 plants in district hospitals. Besides, 48 plants are being installed at civil hospitals, 41 plants community hospitals and other plants are being installed at other hospitals.