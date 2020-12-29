Madhya Pradesh: State records sharp drop in night temperature, Datia almost freezes at 3.2 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: The state recorded a sharp drop in night temperature specially in western parts on Monday night. Datia almost froze at 3.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.9 degrees Celsius while Gwalior shivered with 3.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

Raisen recorded drop of 4.7 degrees Celsius while Rajgarh registered a sharp fall of 4.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature. Raisen recorded 5.5 degree Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius and Dhar recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius while Shajapur recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 5 degrees Celsius.

Naugaon recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius while Tikamgarh recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius with sharp fall of 5.7 degrees Celsius. Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said Gwalior-Chambal and Ujjain divisions are in grip of severe cold wave. Other parts experienced bone-chilling cold in Madhya Pradesh, he added.