Madhya Pradesh: State records 8 COVID-19 cases, zero death; over 2.36 lakh inoculated in a day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,729 on Friday with the addition of eight fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,126, leaving the state with 80 active cases.

With 53,517 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,97,82,872, the official added.

An official release said 6,80,81,265 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far in the state, including 2,36,763 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,729, new cases 08, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,126, active cases 80, number of tests so far 1,97,82,872.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:41 AM IST